This Is Why You Might Be Getting A Refund From Glossier Today

Yesterday, Glossier launched Lash Slick: a millennial pink, water-resistant, and non-clumping mascara, sure to be an instant hit among the brand's loyal fans. But if you were one of the first customers to place an order for the anticipated product, you might be getting an apologetic refund from Glossier today — and here's why.
Due to a copy error on the Lash Slick product page, the mascara was labeled as vegan. But in the ingredient list, beeswax is listed as one of the main components in the formula. After the discrepancy was pointed out in a tweet from user @jenhendrixx, the brand immediately issued an email apology to customers who had purchased Lash Slick before the inaccuracy could be amended on the site.
In a statement to Racked this morning, a Glossier rep said, “When we realized our copy error yesterday morning, we immediately updated our site and proactively refunded every customer who purchased Lash Slick before the mistake had been updated on our website. We do sincerely apologize for any confusion caused by this.”
Vegan mascaras are particularly difficult beauty products to come by because most do contain beeswax, an animal byproduct known for its long-lasting, conditioning qualities. And sure, there are plenty of other reasons to buy Lash Slick — it's easy to remove and completely smudge-proof — but if you're still looking for your new favorite vegan mascara, click ahead for some options we love.