The Best & Worst Royal Doppelgängers In Movies

It must be a trip to be an actress playing other characters one day and have a lookalike set to play you a mere six months later. But that's exactly the situation Meghan Markle has found herself in with Lifetime's upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. I'd like to think Markle will tune in to the movie's premiere this weekend, but I'm sure she'll busy fulfilling future
princess duchess duties. Or, you know, making out with a real-life prince.
Cheesy biopics are not where we go for realism, but let's give credit to the hardworking casting agents who must have spent countless hours auditioning red-headed actors and Markle doppelgängers. And a special shoutout to the editor who cut the film's glorious trailer.
This is not the first time Princes William and Harry and Kate Middleton will see themselves on screen. The OG royals can brag that they survived the release of two schmaltzy movies devoted to Prince William and the now-Duchess of Cambridge's love story. William & Kate and William & Catherine: A Royal Romance are classics, and they featured some surprisingly well-known actors. Who knows, maybe Middleton is even screening them at Kensington Palace while on maternity leave.
Let's go down memory lane and compare which actor and actress really nailed that royal vibe.
