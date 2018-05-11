For This Author, Mother's Day Is An Occasion For Reckoning

“Yuri,” I said, “I’m so sorry you died. Your death extinguished a part of our parents that they dragged with them to their own deaths. I don’t know why they brought you here, but I thought that you and Mom should be together.” I took a breath and kept going. “Mom, I know it took me a long time to bring you somewhere, but I’m glad I waited. I’m so sorry for everything that happened to you, and for the things you did to yourself because you were in so much pain. I’m sorry I didn’t really know you or understand you.”