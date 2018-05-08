The Perfect Books To Get Every Kind Of Mom This Mother's Day

Sure, you could send your mom flowers for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 13. They will light up her room for a few days — and then eventually wilt. But you know what never wilts? You know what stays fresh and interesting forever (so long as you don't accidentally drop it in the bathtub)? A book.
So this Mother's Day, consider gifting your mom — or any of the maternal figures in your life — a book. But not just the first book you find after stumbling into Barnes & Noble on your lunch break. Get her a book that you know she'll like.
To help you on your quest, we've compiled a list of literary recommendations from every genre. Find groundbreaking new releases brushing shoulders with memoirs and coffee table books. You'll definitely find something she'll like — and maybe get something for yourself, too.
