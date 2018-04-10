Culturally both in the ancient world and today, women are expected to be reacting to their family, taking care of their family, being corrected by their family, doing the things that their family, friends, husbands or fathers expected them to do. What the solitude allows is for Circe to be who she is without having her selfhood deformed by the expectation of her father, family, or society. She can finally say who am I, really? Who do I want to be? What do I believe in? I don’t have to think about doing something that is socially acceptable anymore so what do I want to do? I totally agree with Virginia Woolf. I think it’s very important for women – for everyone, but for women in particular because they have so many social expectations placed on them to interact with, serve others, and subordinate the self for others – to have that solitude. In order to be themselves without the voices around them that are telling them what to do.