NBC Investigation Finally Explains Matt Lauer's Creepy Door-Closing Button

More importantly, the television network claims that they found "no evidence" that HR resources, at NBC News or the Today Show, "received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to November 27, 2017" after speaking with 68 individuals during the investigation. This was the goal of their investigation: to clear NBC's name of any wrongdoing after there were claims that leadership knew about his behavior . They did, however, acknowledge the four credible allegations against Lauer, but made sure to note that the women had not informed their management of the behavior until November of 2017.