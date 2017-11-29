Twitter Is Horrified At News Of Matt Lauer's Alleged Secret Button

It's like the dude in a horror movie who asks the contractor to sound proof his basement so he can "watch loud tv."— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 29, 2017
I don't even understand the mechanics of this button. Is it like hydraulics?? Black magic??? https://t.co/yPI7KBMzgA— Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) November 29, 2017
Hmm maybe don't ever give anyone a button like this? https://t.co/6msOFKxE3H pic.twitter.com/Rp2JmUF5VD— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer had a button under his desk that let him lock the door behind women who had just entered his office, but yes please tell me again how men no longer being alone with women at work will fix everything.— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) November 29, 2017
Next let's find the guy at NBC who approved Matt Lauer's "Turn My Office Into a Casual Sex Prison" desk button.— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) November 29, 2017
So Matt Lauer was basically running a sex dungeon at the push of a button pic.twitter.com/TYJd0eTFz4— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer's "office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up."— Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) November 29, 2017
That's... yeah no that's creepy as hell I'm not going to mince words here https://t.co/eky6mZFS60
The details of Matt Lawyer’s sexual harassment are horrifying. He allegedly had a button at his desk he could use to lock his door from the inside, so he wouldn’t be disturbed while exposing himself to colleagues. https://t.co/WTpq5Ev7Vq— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 29, 2017
FYI, as strange as it sounds in print, several execs at NBC News have this auto door close switch under their office desks at 30 Rock. I always found it to be intimidating but not unusual.— Betsy Fischer Martin (@BFischerMartin) November 29, 2017