Luckily, the star is an open book when it comes to a lot of her visible ink . For example, we know her first (her knuckles, all stick and poke done by her sister) and her most sentimental ("La Dreamer," as a tribute to a friend she met in a group home as a teen). But just because the Honey singer posts glimpses of her arm, leg, face, and hand tats all over Instagram doesn't mean we get to see 'em all at once that often.