Rachel Maddow & Maria Shriver Sign Letter Of Support For Tom Brokaw

The letter stakes out a tenuous position for Maddow, Shriver, Mitchell, and Brezezinski. All four are highly visible presences on NBC and MSNBC. They are risking their credibility by supporting an alleged abuser. When Lena Dunham and Jenni Koner supported Girls writer Murray Miller after actress Aurora Perrineau accused him of rape, the two were later forced to apologize for the statement. The lessons of the #MeToo movement should be unassailable by now: that our first instinct should be to trust and support women. Unfortunately, this letter does the exact opposite. It discourages victims from speaking out and shows them that their experience will be undermined by louder voices. And, most importantly, it keeps alleged abusers in power — where they may continue to target others.