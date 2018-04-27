NBC's Tom Brokaw Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Harassment By Two Women

The harassment allegedly occurred in 1993, when Vester, then 28, was a traveling correspondent. Vester says that on one occasion, Brokaw grabbed her waist and began tickling her while the two were on assignment in Denver. The incident allegedly took place in a conference room with other NBC staffers present. “Nobody acted like anything wrong was happening, but I was humiliated,” she says. Vested explains her awareness of the power dynamic at the moment, saying that “He was the most powerful man at the network, and I was the most junior person, reporting for an entirely different show.”