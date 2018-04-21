Story from Entertainment News

Austin Powers Star Verne Troyer Is Dead, Family Confirms

Courtney E. Smith
Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers film franchise, has passed away. He was 49.
His family confirmed the death on Instagram, writing, "He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to
show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know."
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

In the post, his family also confirmed that he had "struggled," referencing "depression and suicide" as serious issues but not confirming his cause of death. Troyer was an alcoholic who was reportedly hospitalized for alcohol poisoning earlier in April.
In a statement, Myers said of his co-star, "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon on positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."
Troyer had numerous other credits to his name after his breakthrough roles in Austin Powers. He worked with Mike Myers again on The Love Guru, appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and was on the TV shows Two and a Half Men and Scrubs.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
