Is This Austin Powers' Comeback Role?

There was a time when Mike Myers and his distinct brand of crude humor was everywhere. The comedian went from Saturday Night Live funnyman to full-blown movie star when Wayne's World dropped back in 1992. From there, he lit up the big screen as multiple characters in the Austin Powers franchise (for the life of me, I will never understand how he talked Beyoncé into joining Goldmember) and became the voice of Shrek.
Aside from a few shorts, a surprisingly good role in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, and a truly bizarre stint as fake-British host Tommy Maitland on The Gong Show, Myers has been pretty absent from the spotlight; although, I do admit I often think about the time Kanye West shocked the actor by going off-script during a Hurricane Katrina fundraising event to say that George Bush didn't care about Black people.
Advertisement
12 years ago today— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 2, 2017
September 2nd, 2005 pic.twitter.com/p0ZlAhDVA5
Now, Myers is ready to step back into the game and is currently negotiating to join the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film about Freddie Mercury's life and exuberance as the frontman in the band Queen. Deadline broke the news on Monday, though the outlet reported that details about his character have yet to be released.
This opportunity would likely be a dream come true for Myers, who gleefully belted out "Bohemian Rhapsody" alongside his pal Garth in Wayne's World. The head-banging rendition has since become an iconic part of film history for dads everywhere.
Prior to Bohemian Rhapsody, Myers had been preparing to star in a Del Close biopic, which was supposed to tell the story of Close's life and legacy as an improv teacher. However, Myers recently dropped out of the project due to the production's "dire financial straits," A.V. Club reported earlier on Monday.
Advertisement