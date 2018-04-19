“Way back, I remember somebody at the brands saying to me, ‘Ugh, but it’s just so banal, and H&M does it. We’re luxury,’” recounted Cecilia Takayama, the director of Kering’s Materials Innovation Lab, which acts as a textile library, research unit, and advocacy group to provide a resource for its brands and suppliers. “People have this image of what you might get in a Whole Foods bag when they think of organic cotton. They never actually think of some of the most beautiful cotton that’s made is organic — we can get them the exact same quality at the exact same caliber.” Takayama remembers negotiating with one of her major suppliers about Kering’s sustainability intentions with organic cotton. “I remember they said ‘Sustainability is a trend. It’s going to go away.’ I said, ‘Look — this is our mission. If you want to tell us there’s nothing you can do, we’ll look elsewhere to find what we need. That’s your choice.’ They called us two weeks later and came around.” Now, Daveu tells me that organic cotton accounts for a big proportion of the cotton that Kering brands use.