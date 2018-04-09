Apple Just Announced Gorgeous Red Versions Of The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus

Surprise! The iPhone family is getting two new members — well, sort of.
Today, Apple announced gorgeous red versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, joining the already available silver, space gray, and gold. While the color is the only thing that's different — unfortunately, we'll probably have to wait until September for the next generation of iPhones — this is a color with a cause.
The special edition phones are part of Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line, a partnership with (RED), the organization founded by Bobby Shriver and Bono in 2006 to fight AIDS. Apple joined the effort when it launched and has become its largest corporate donor, giving a portion of proceeds from special product releases and turning stores red on December 1 in honor of World AIDS Day. Apple's making red iPhones something of a standby: This time last year, the company released red versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look sharp in red: The phones pop in their new hue, and feature the silver Apple logo and (PRODUCT)RED insignia on the back. The aluminum bands at the upper and bottom edges are also red, allowing them to sleekly blend in with the rest of the phone. The front of each phone is black.
While there's no red iPhone X, Apple is releasing a leather folio case to appease those who want to get the company's flagship phone in the latest hue.
Both new versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available online starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 10, at Apple.com and via the Apple Store app. Pricing starts at $699 (the same as the other, already available colors) and the phones come in two sizes, 64 GB and 256 GB. If you'd prefer to see them in-store before buying, the phones will be there starting this Friday, April 13.
Still stuck deciding between the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and the iPhone X? Read Refinery29's reviews of each to find out which model is right for you.
