Tiffany Haddish Is Making Our Dream Comedy About Instagram Influencers

Get ready, because we’re going to see a lot more of Tiffany Haddish over the next couple of years. Not only will she be acting in numerous film and television projects, but she is taking on the role of executive producer on a new HBO series Unsubscribed, which just went into development.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will “examine female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.” This is Haddish’s first series as part of her two-year first look deal with HBO where she has agreed to develop new projects for the outlet. Instagram is a platform that has taken on a life of its own. Many are familiar with parts of the process and day-to-day of professional Instagrammers, but most are not privy to all of it. Journalists have tried their hand at offering insight into the distant-yet-familiar world of Instagram, but a scripted narrative will bring an opportunity to potentially tell a more cohesive story. There has been no confirmation as to whether Haddish will appear in the series, be it in a cameo or recurring role.
Ever since her breakout role in Girls Trip last year, Haddish has been on a roll. Hosts Saturday Night Live, kills it. Wears the same dress to multiple events, we love her for it. Goes straight into producing multiple projects she’s acting in, we love her even more. 2018 and 2019 are primed to be the years of Tiffany Haddish. She is currently starring opposite Tracy Morgan in a new series on TBS called The Last O.G., is set to executive produce and star in an animated Netflix series called Tuca and Bertie, and is starring in Universal’s Night School with Kevin Hart as well as The Temp, reports The Wrap. Am I the only one who is excited for all the press interviews she’ll be doing for these? She is one of the most entertaining people to watch in interviews, and her stories about meeting other celebrities are hilarious.
She became a household name a little less than a year ago, and as an actress, author, and producer, she is showing us all how it’s done.
Refinery29 has reached out for comment to learn more about the series.
