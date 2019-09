Tiffany Haddish Is Making Our Dream Comedy About Instagram Influencers

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will “examine female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.” This is Haddish’s first series as part of her two-year first look deal with HBO where she has agreed to develop new projects for the outlet. Instagram is a platform that has taken on a life of its own. Many are familiar with parts of the process and day-to-day of professional Instagrammers , but most are not privy to all of it. Journalists have tried their hand at offering insight into the distant-yet-familiar world of Instagram , but a scripted narrative will bring an opportunity to potentially tell a more cohesive story. There has been no confirmation as to whether Haddish will appear in the series, be it in a cameo or recurring role.