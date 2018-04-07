Troian Bellisario Wants To Return To The PLL Universe, But Not In The Way You Think

Fans of Pretty Little Liars have been struggling to fill the void left ever since the series finale in 2017. Fortunately, word came pretty quickly that a new set of "Liars" would be arriving shortly in the form of a spin-off series titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The series was already set to include beloved PLL alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who played Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. But now, Troian Bellisario, aka Spencer Hastings, is interested in returning to her PLL roots as well, though this time in the form of a director.
The spin-off, based on another book series from Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard and executive produced by I. Marlene King, will introduce viewers to Beacon Heights, a town where nothing is as it seems. According to Deadline, the "stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder." The spin-off just wrapped production on its pilot and has yet to get a full series order, but Bellisario has already made it clear that if it does she'd be open to getting behind the camera.
“I know they already told me, which I would be delighted to do, ‘You can come and direct an episode,’" Bellisario revealed to ET during a joint interview with her husband Patrick J. Adams. "And I was like, ‘That would be so much fun!’”
Bellisario made her directorial debut in 2017, directing an episode of the final season of Pretty Little Liars titled "In the Eye Abides the Heart." Since then she's also directed an upcoming episode of Famous in Love, also executive produced by King.
To prepare for her directorial debut on PLL, Bellisario enrolled in the Warner Bros. seven-week director’s program, according to Variety. And while she only has two directing credits on her resume so far, she's made it clear that they won't be the last.
"It feels like people are excited to get a woman behind the camera," she told Variety. "I think that we should continue the good fight, but I do think that there’s been a lot of incredible progress being made, and I’m just excited to be in Hollywood in a time where that’s happening.”
With the number of women directing in Hollywood still incredibly low, we couldn't be happier at the prospect of Bellisario heading behind the camera again for the spin-off series. And you know, making a cameo as Spencer would be a welcome surprise, too.
