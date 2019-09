Attention, Pretty Little Liars fans: Spencer Hastings is a married woman. Or at least actress Troian Bellisario is. She married longtime partner and Suits star Patrick J. Adams over the weekend.

According to E! News , the couple said "I do" during a ceremony on California's Central Coast on Saturday. The guest list included Bellisario's co-stars Lulu Brud, Keegan Allen, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, and Ian Harding. Adams' Suits co-star Brendan Hines was also in attendance.The entire wedding seemed to have a rustic, sleep-away camp vibe — complete with white tents for guests to sleep in and a large bus that read "Just Married" on the back (though it started as "Almost Married"). Guests used the hashtag #FortDay2016 to document all the moments leading up the couple's nuptials.Click through to see all your favorites from the PLL cast celebrate Bellisario's big day.