Attention, Pretty Little Liars fans: Spencer Hastings is a married woman. Or at least actress Troian Bellisario is. She married longtime partner and Suits star Patrick J. Adams over the weekend.
According to E! News, the couple said "I do" during a ceremony on California's Central Coast on Saturday. The guest list included Bellisario's co-stars Lulu Brud, Keegan Allen, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, and Ian Harding. Adams' Suits co-star Brendan Hines was also in attendance.
The entire wedding seemed to have a rustic, sleep-away camp vibe — complete with white tents for guests to sleep in and a large bus that read "Just Married" on the back (though it started as "Almost Married"). Guests used the hashtag #FortDay2016 to document all the moments leading up the couple's nuptials.
