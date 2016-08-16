With the first half of Pretty Little Liars' seventh season coming to an end in three short weeks, the cast is already looking forward to part two. The anticipation has them reading new scripts, filming new episodes, and teasing new theories.
One Liar is even set to make her directorial debut, as evident from her cast mates' behind-the-scenes snaps as well as her own Instagram feed.
A big congratulations goes out to Troian Bellisario, a.k.a. Spencer Hastings, on passing the big milestone.
The 30-year-old actress has been in the business a long time. Her parents are both producers in Hollywood, and she's been acting since she was 3. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before she wanted to experience working on the other side of the camera. And she seems to be loving it already.
She's even pimped out her own director's chair.
Her co-stars, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, also snapchatted their friend as she showed off her directorial chops during their table read. The women have all been all working together nearly seven years now on the set of PLL.
Unfortunately, nothing else about the plot or the characters' fates has been revealed in the posts. All we know is that the episode she is directing is the 15th of season 7 and bears the title, "In the Eye Abides the Heart." One thing we do know, though, is it looks like Bellisario could definitely get used to this.
