Sephora's Best-Selling Primer Keeps Selling Out — Here's What To Get Instead

Do-it-all makeup products are a dime a dozen. There are foundations that cover acne and treat it, too, lipsticks that hydrate, tint, and protect, and powders that combine the mattifying effects of a setting powder and the refreshing qualities of a facial mist. Not all of these items deliver on their claims — nor do they sell out twice at three different retailers — but then again, not all of 'em are Tatcha's new Silk Canvas Primer.
The primer, which currently holds the spot for the #1 best-selling primer at Sephora, has sold out twice — once during pre-sale and again less than a month after its February launch at Sephora, Barneys, and Tatcha's online shop. The primer can be used on the face, eyes, and lips and has a silky-smooth texture that blurs pores, controls oil, and creates a luminous base for makeup, so it's no wonder it's such a hit ahead of spring.
According to the brand, a fresh batch of primers won't hit stores for another couple of months so be sure to sign up for email updates to hear about restocks first. Until then, check out five velvety primers you'll love just as much.