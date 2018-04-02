Blac Chyna Got Aggressive At A Six Flags After A Stranger Tried To Touch Dream

In a video posted to social media this morning, someone who looks like Blac Chyna, née Angela White, swings a pink stroller — a plastic one made to look like a car — at someone at a Six Flags. The user who shared the video alleged that the person in the video is White. The reality star seemed to confirm that it was her on her Instagram story yesterday.
"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come out and touch your child it's a whole other story," White wrote. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost." She signed the post as "King and Dreams mommy." White's son King is five years old, and Dream, who is a member of the Kardashian household, is almost two. Neither child is featured in the videos posted to Twitter. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for White for additional comment.
Courtesy of a high-profile relationship with Rob Kardashian, White has been the subject of intense scrutiny for much of the past two years. In the summer of 2017, Kardashian went on a sexist, slut-shaming spree on Instagram. In October, White filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family, citing professional damages. The lawsuit alleges that the family — and Rob Kardashian in particular — used slut-shaming tactics to get White and Kardashian's reality show Rob & Chyna cancelled. She is represented by the women's rights lawyer Lisa Bloom, who told Refinery29 in October, "The Kardashians know better than anyone how economically valuable it is to have a reality show...I think they should have left [White] alone."
In November, Bloom amended the lawsuit so that it no longer named the entire Kardashian family, though it still names Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian.
In February, White once again found herself at the center of a revenge porn case when her ex-boyfriend Mechie reportedly leaked a sex tape. Mechie has denied that he leaked the tape in question. White has filed a police report.
Amidst all this, White — and King and Dream! — deserve a good time at Six Flags without undue scrutiny or interference. Let them ride rollercoasters in peace.
