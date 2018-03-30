Stacey Dash Drops Out Of Her Congressional Race

It seems that Stacey Dash is getting off the freeway to Capitol Hill because she realized how important God and family are.
On Friday, the former Clueless actress and ultra-conservative pundit announced she is withdrawing her congressional bid. "After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District," she said in a statement to CNN.
She added, "At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family. I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first."
Dash — who has followed Christ's teachings of loving thy neighbor by doing stuff like telling transgender people just to "go in the bushes" instead of using a bathroom — was running in a district that has been historically Democrat and currently held by Rep. Nanette Barragán.
In other words, she didn't have a shot.
Though short-lived, her candidacy was not without controversy. In her first interview after filing the paperwork for her congressional run, she told MSNBC's Ari Melber that she agreed with President Trump's assertion after Charlottesville that there was blame on "both sides." She went as far as saying that she couldn't judge Neo-Nazis because she didn't know whether some of them had a good heart.
A very Trumpian assertion, though not one that would give her a chance to win a district which Hillary Clinton won with 83% of the vote during the 2016 presidential election.
In her statement to CNN, Dash said she wants to "continue to speak out" about "problems facing this district." Some of the problems she has claimed in the past is that feminism has ruined men's lives, so we're not sure what contributions she will make to help the people of California.
