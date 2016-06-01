Stacey Dash Has Some Awful Things To Say About Trans Rights

After all the backlash she received for claiming Black History Month and BET are racist and that climate change doesn't exist, you'd think Stacey Dash might take a break from opining on politics. But it looks like she's just getting started.
In an interview with ET published Wednesday, Dash took on trans rights.
"It's tyranny by the minority. Why do I have to suffer because you can't decide what you wanna be that day?" she complained. "It's your body! So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."
Regarding the bill recently passed in North Carolina prohibiting people from using bathrooms that don't match the sex on their birth certificates, she said, "OK, then go in the bushes. I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law."
It seemed like she'd said something offensive about every topic possible by that point. Racism? Check. Trans rights? Check. But she still wasn't done. Next on her agenda: Feminism.
"We are the most powerful creatures on the planet, women," she said, neglecting the many and varied forms of gender equality all over the globe. "That's why I hate when they say 'I don't get this, I don't get that.' I'm like, 'Come on! We have the men. We raise the men. So, let's start letting them be men.'"
She goes further into all of this in her upcoming memoir There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative — though that title seems misleading, since the term "clueless" still very much applies.
In an interview with ET published Wednesday, Dash took on trans rights.
"It's tyranny by the minority. Why do I have to suffer because you can't decide what you wanna be that day?" she complained. "It's your body! So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."
Regarding the bill recently passed in North Carolina prohibiting people from using bathrooms that don't match the sex on their birth certificates, she said, "OK, then go in the bushes. I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law."
It seemed like she'd said something offensive about every topic possible by that point. Racism? Check. Trans rights? Check. But she still wasn't done. Next on her agenda: Feminism.
"We are the most powerful creatures on the planet, women," she said, neglecting the many and varied forms of gender equality all over the globe. "That's why I hate when they say 'I don't get this, I don't get that.' I'm like, 'Come on! We have the men. We raise the men. So, let's start letting them be men.'"
She goes further into all of this in her upcoming memoir There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative — though that title seems misleading, since the term "clueless" still very much applies.
Advertisement