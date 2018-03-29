Ben Affleck's big tattoo reveal made me roll my eyes like his mother. Why the back? Why a phoenix? Why so LARGE? He had previously said it was fake back in 2016, telling Mario Lopez: "It’s fake, for a movie." But it's real, friends. It's so very, very real.
"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," he told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show last week. "I support him in all of his artistic expression." I don't!
Advertisement
The New Yorker took it a step further, taking this recent snap of Affleck displaying his tattoo on the beach and comparing it to similarly depressing photos of the actor that have surfaced over the past few years.
"Affleck’s was the kind of middle-aged-white-male sadness that the Internet loves to mock—a mocking that depends, simultaneously, on a complete rejection of this sadness, as well as a hedging identification with it," wrote Naomi Fry. "These depressed-Affleck images can arouse both amusement and a sense of poignancy, a touch of Schadenfreude as well as something like sympathy."
This appears to be where Affleck draws the line. He stayed silent throughout the internet's mockery of what is clearly a midlife crisis tattoo, but now he wants the world to know that he is fine.
@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos.— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) March 29, 2018
"I’m doing just fine," he assured the publication. "Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos."
At least he admits it. Anyways, here's a thread of famous movie beach scenes with sad Ben Affleck photoshopped in:
Enjoy.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement