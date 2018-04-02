Big news on the style circuit today: Scott Sternberg, formerly of Band of Outsiders, has returned — and he's founded a new brand, Entireworld, which launches today. The beloved menswear — and later, womenswear — designer reenters the industry with a revved up line of closet staples that, unlike the luxury American sportswear label he opened in 2004, you'll actually be able to buy. The direct-to-consumer company features an array of luxury-style basics that don't come at a luxury price, with most pieces under $100.
When Sternberg left his Band of Outsiders post in 2015, the industry wasn't too surprised. Reports of fledgling sales in the seasons leading up to his departure prepped most of us for what was to come (in 2016, it pivoted back to just menswear under new leadership). But his return — which has been met with jubilant applause — makes his goodbye more of an away message, and we're stoked about it. In a video posted to its website, Sternberg makes his reintroduction and explains how Entireworld is different than anything he's done before.
For Sternberg, his worldview when it comes to a genuine love for clothing overruled any critique that starting a brand during an industry rut is a bad idea. His aim is to take the commodification out of fashion and create clothes that, like Band of Outsiders strived to do, are meant to be lived in: "I started thinking about brands and how the greatest of brands can actually be something meaningful, how they can create a sense of community and commonality, entertain us and tell stories and help us escape — and so I started thinking about this idea of utopia, building a perfect world from scratch."
It may sound like a big undertaking, but Sternberg assures those who've already headed to the website to sign up for Entireworld's newsletter (and a cool 10% off discount code) that he's starting small. No doubt his rebooted approach will see the same success of mega-brands who followed a similar blueprint, like Trademark and Everlane, and maybe that of what he wanted for Band. The clothes, too, are more or less what the market, which has since traded white sneakers for designer tennis shoes, desperately needs. One look at Entireworld's expertly curated Instagram and customers can expect a full range of striped ringer tees, denim, button-ups, socks, and more (which you can shop ahead).
Sternberg's walking away from the industry before it walked away from him, along with the birth of Entireworld, was a defiant act — and one that was made more in earnest than it was for shock value or because of internal and professional dispute. It goes to show that the industry is no longer win or lose, that you can dust yourself off and try again, and that one's vision of what makes a solid T-shirt can relate to what goes on around us. Because he's right: like cinema, art, and science — clothes can be captivating.