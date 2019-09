Charli XCX As Ed Sheeran Will Give You Nightmares

Most people would agree that Sheeran is an adorable man with a lovely head of hair. Most would also agree, then, that the wig that Charli XCX wore to impersonate him should be tossed in a fire. Did someone coat this wig in Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust? And can Sheeran sue for such a gross misrepresentation of character? Because honestly, Charli XCX looks more like she's dressing up as Chucky from Child's Play than she does Taylor Swift's best friend.