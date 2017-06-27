Ashley Graham's Shania Twain Lip Sync Is Spot-On

Brad Pitt and Elvis may not have impressed Shania Twain in her classic country-pop tune, "That Don't Impress Me Much," but it looks like the catchy song and its memorable video managed to impress supermodel Ashley Graham. She stepped onto the Lip Sync Battle stage clad in Twain's iconic leopard spots to perform the hit and managed to channel all the sass and charm of the original.
E! News shared a preview of Graham's appearance. In the short clip, fans can see her wearing a two-piece leopard ensemble that's a pretty close reimagining of the outfit Twain wore in the 1997 (yes, the song came out 20 years ago) music video. While Twain completed her look with a hooded leopard-print coat, E!'s preview shows Graham sans outwear —perhaps she threw it off in a fit of passion before the song's first chorus?
The OG video doesn't feature Twain doing much dancing, but Graham's performance ups the ante in that department, with her crawling on the stage like a seductive feline and whipping her high ponytail as a group of backup dancers that look like they came from a shift at Coyote Ugly work the crowd behind her. In the back, there's a whole cadre of guys dressed as the archetypes in Twain's twangy tune: a rocket scientist, a hunky leading man, and an Elvis impersonator. Finding out what Graham does with those suitors is certainly reason enough to tune in to the full episode.
Graham's rendition of "That Don't Impress Me Much" will go head to head against Jermaine Fowler's song of choice, which hasn't been revealed just yet. Their episode will follow a special Orange Is the New Black edition, which will feature stars Uzo Aduba taking the faux mic against Danielle Brooks.
Check out the clip — and Graham's fierce head-to-toe animal print — below.
