If I had things my way, every movie, TV show, commercial, and even airline safety video would be directed by and starring Kate McKinnon, so I'm already 100% behind the Saturday Night Live star's idea for a The Bachelor spinoff, especially in light of season 22's shocking finale.
We already knew the comedian was a fan of the show thanks to this hilarious parody of the breakup between Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr, but it wasn't until she and The Spy Who Dumped Me co-star Mila Kunis went on Ellen the she revealed just how much she was consumed by the show's final twist — as well as her conspiracy theory for how it all went down, which Ellen DeGeneres, knower of all things, quickly debunked.
While McKinnon initially believed everyone was in on the breakup the whole time, DeGeneres assured her that Kufrin had no idea what was coming. Neither, incidentally, did the camera operators. While Luyendyk informed the producers and Chris Harrison of his decision to end things with his original fiancée, DeGeneres said the people filming the tense moment were caught totally off guard.
"So these guys are there and they're going 'What's going on? Josh! What's going on?'" McKinnon said in disbelief. "And they're following to the bathroom and they're going and they're crying for Becca: 'Josh, how could he do this to her?' So it was like that?"
McKinnon's impressions were so good, unsurprisingly, that it sparked an idea.
"That's a really good show," DeGeneres said. "The other side of it, seeing the camera men. The camera men respond to what's happening on The Bachelor is a show."
I see no reason why they can't start airing this spinoff right here right now. Just save the audio of the camera operators during the show's intense moments, and have McKinnon on to commentate and host. No shade to Harrison, but I think she'd have no trouble taking the reigns.
