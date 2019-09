We already knew the comedian was a fan of the show thanks to this hilarious parody of the breakup between Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr, but it wasn't until she and The Spy Who Dumped Me co-star Mila Kunis went on Ellen the she revealed just how much she was consumed by the show's final twist — as well as her conspiracy theory for how it all went down, which Ellen DeGeneres, knower of all things, quickly debunked.