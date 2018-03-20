Rappers with puppies are cute. But rappers with tattoos dedicated to their adorable stepdaughters win by a landslide. Waka Flocka, who has ink on nearly every inch of his body, just added a very special piece to his collection: a huge arm tattoo of his 12-year-old stepdaughter Charlie's face.
While on tour in Europe, the "No Hands" musician made a pitstop at artist Myrrhe Esmeralda's private studio. There, she sketched a selfie that Charlie posted only one day ago, and got to work. "Favorite tattoo now," Waka captioned the Instastory post once Esmeralda finished the detailed piece.
Waka's wife, Tammy Rivera, also posted a side-by-side image of the new ink, with a sweet caption: "When he love your child more than he [loves] you... that’s when you know it’s real! Stepfather would be an insult," she wrote. And of course, Charlie posted the photo as well — because being a muse for a giant face tat is definitely grounds for 7th grade bragging rights if you ask us.
If you're a fan of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, then you're likely familiar with the rollercoaster ride of Waka and Rivera's relationship. The couple, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, have had their share of splits and reunions — and Flocka himself is no stranger to controversy. But one thing that has always remained the same was the care that Waka has for Charlie... and it's a beautiful thing to watch. Waka's new addition is a little bolder than the tiny butterflies Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got for Stormi, or Beyoncé's three dots (presumably for Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir), making the sentiment that much more heartwarming.
