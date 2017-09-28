Less than a week after changing up her iconic wedding ring tattoo, Beyoncé showed off some other family-inspired ink. The tat, which is shown on her ring finger in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday night, is a simple design of three vertical dots. Although Bey didn't caption the photo, fans are speculating that the dots represent her children with Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.
We love the simple, elegant tattoo — and don't even get us started on that beautiful nail shade.
But wait, there's more! Beyoncé also posted a video that shows off some serious bling inspired by her kids and Bruno Mars.
Lyrics from Mars' song "Chunky" play in the background: "Oh, chunky/ Looking for them girls with the big old hoops/ That drop it down in daisy dukes/ Yeah, them the ones I'm trying to recruit/ I'm looking at you." Meanwhile, followers are treated to a slideshow of Bey's jewelry, nails, and crimson dress.
Beyoncé rocks a pair of her own "big old hoops" in the slideshow. They're decorated with the word "Chunky," a tribute to Mars. Photos show that this is the outfit she wore to his concert at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
As much as we love the Chunky hoops, we're seriously obsessed with Beyoncé's three initial rings (B, R, and S). Whether it's through tattoos or jewelry, Bey's tributes to her kids are always stylish and sweet.
