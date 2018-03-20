"Here's this shy, good-looking guy in his early 20s who has hundreds of bumps on his scrotum," she explains, adding that it took her two full years before finally uploading it to her YouTube channel. "Nobody knew he had these — not even his parents. He's never had a girlfriend because he feels so embarrassed. So I wanted to protect him. When I removed the calcinosis cutis, we didn't use his voice in the video. He had a watch on; I told him to take it off. I didn't want anything about him to be identifiable."