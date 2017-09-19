This Pimple Popper Video Is Not For The Faint Hearted

In the beauty world, people binge on YouTube videos just as much as other people do with Netflix. When it comes to both, nothing feels as satisfying as whipping out the popcorn and pressing play. And if you fall in the former camp, that means you've probably seen your fair share of Dr. Pimple Popper clips. With the latest pimple-popping video, however? We have a feeling you're going to want to toss your snack before watching. In fact, you might want to rethink eating cheese again for a very, very long time.
The stomach-churning video was posted by Dr. Sandra Lee (also known as Dr. Pimple Popper to her 2.9 million subscribers) earlier today. As Dr. Lee explains, she was performing her popping magic on a patient with an epidermoid cyst (also called a Epidermal Inclusion cyst or Infundibular cyst) on the neck. To the untrained eye, the cyst is barely visible on the patient, but once Dr. Lee starts the procedure, you can see exactly why this clip is called "It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy!" Don't believe us? Well, check it out for yourself below:
Advertisement
According to Dr. Lee, there's a reason this cyst got its reputation: "The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this 'cheesy' consistency, and there can be a pungent odour," she wrote in the videos' caption. (The last bit of which we probably didn't need to know.)
On the bright side, these cysts are usually harmless and come with no painful symptoms. You know, unless losing your appetite for weeks on end counts.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement