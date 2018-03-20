Logic Speaks Out About His Divorce For The First Time

Musician Logic and his wife, YouTuber and singer Jessica Andrea, are divorcing. In a statement posted to Logic's Twitter and Andrea's Instagram, the two shared that there is no bad blood between the former partners.
"After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue.
"At the same time, we would like to shut down speculation and potential internet clickbait as to the 'why' in how this happened, or the 'who might have done what to whom.' It's very simple: It just didn't work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives."
Logic (real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for his suicide prevention single "1-800-273-8255." Andrea has over half a million subscribers on her YouTube channel, According to Jess.
Back in May of 2017, Logic told Billboard that the couple hope to have three children someday. He also has the phrase "Happy wife, happy life" tattooed on his hand.
"I loved the woman that I was with and I felt really good about that because as much success as you can have, or money and financially being stable, amassing fans, millions of people know who you are, it is all nothing without having someone to share it with."
Back in January, Andrea posted a photo of her and Logic at the Grammys. It was the last time the two were seen together on social media.
"back at it again with my #1," she wrote in the caption.
The news of the pending divorce comes as a surprise to fans who often saw the couple post sweet things about one another on social media.
Earlier in January, Andrea shared a loving message on Instagram for Logic's birthday.
"happy birthday to my muffin @logic I can’t believe you are 28! YOU are magnificent and ONE in a million. I’m grateful to be a part of your journey, 28 is going to be the BEST year yet for you!!! *fist pumps* ALSO, you get hotter & hotter everyday!!! just make sure you keep moisturizing your skin boo boo! I love you, cherish you, and just know you are only 2 more years till 30! Hehe! I love you muffin!!!!!!! now let’s celebrate!!!!"
In December, Logic got Andrea a G-Wagon Mercedes for Christmas. He posted a video of it to Instagram.
"I’ve never spent crazy money on anything. After years and years of sacrifice and hard work it’s time to enjoy what I’ve been so blessed to amass. Merry Christmas to my beautiful wife."
