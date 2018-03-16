Is It Unlucky That Becca Wore White To Meet Her Future Husband?

Becca Kufrin is doing the damn thing! The damn thing has commenced! Kufrin began shooting The Bachelorette yesterday, and Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, already shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the premiere. For her first night, Kufrin wore a glittered white halter gown, which was a Choice, considering she just broke off an engagement. Kufrin is ready to Do The Damn Thing, white dress and all!
(That said, no one has to wear white to a wedding, and not all wedding dresses are white.)
Kufrin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week that she'd begin shooting on Thursday. If you're counting, that's a quick turnaround for Kufrin, who was dumped in mid-January and only just announced as the next Bachelorette.
Cinderella goes to the ball! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Bs9y861EyU— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2018
Fleiss shared a photo of himself, Kufrin, the show's producer Rob Mills, and Chris Harrison. In other news, Mike Fleiss wears flip flops. This is also extremely a Choice, as is the fact that Harrison's eyes are closed. Thank goodness this man isn't a photo editor, am I right?
Most importantly, though, Fleiss shared a photo of the men trickling into the Bachelor (now Bachelorette) mansion. Among them is a man wearing a chicken suit. There's always one. On Nick Viall's season, Alexis Waters wore a dolphin suit. On Jojo Fletcher's season, one contestant wore a Santa suit. Then, on Rachel Lindsay's season, Matt Munson wore a penguin suit. At this point, it's a Bachelor requirement — if you don't have a crazy costume, has the damn thing even commenced? Rob Mills also noted on Twitter that a lot of the men this season aren't wearing socks with their shoes. Robert, wake up! Sockless men have been a thing for at least a year. At least we know Kufrin's suitors are up-to-date on their Gentlemen's Quarterlies.
The white dress, as choicey as it is, is pretty traditional for the Bachelorette. The Bachelorette almost always wears something classic — a little simple, verging on basic if you're feeling judgmental — and eye-catching. Rachel Lindsay wore a silver glittered gown. Jojo Fletcher wore nude. Desiree Hartsock wore silver. Emily Maynard wore blush. Kaitlyn Bristowe was the most recent outlier. (For her premiere, she wore navy Badgley Mischka. It was also glittered.)
The Bachelorette will film for the next 10 weeks. It is set to premiere in mid-May.
