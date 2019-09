Is It Unlucky That Becca Wore White To Meet Her Future Husband?

Most importantly, though, Fleiss shared a photo of the men trickling into the Bachelor (now Bachelorette) mansion. Among them is a man wearing a chicken suit. There's always one. On Nick Viall's season, Alexis Waters wore a dolphin suit. On Jojo Fletcher's season, one contestant wore a Santa suit. Then, on Rachel Lindsay's season, Matt Munson wore a penguin suit. At this point, it's a Bachelor requirement — if you don't have a crazy costume, has the damn thing even commenced? Rob Mills also noted on Twitter that a lot of the men this season aren't wearing socks with their shoes. Robert, wake up! Sockless men have been a thing for at least a year. At least we know Kufrin's suitors are up-to-date on their Gentlemen's Quarterlies.