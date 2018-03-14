Recently, we noticed cold brew-flavored foods had become the latest trend within a trend. We were delighted but not all that surprised by the introduction of foods like cold brew ice cream and cold brew chocolate bars. Coffee ice cream has long been a staple in freezer sections. And, thanks to classic drinks like the mocha, we're well-aware that coffee and chocolate pair nicely together. This morning, however, we found out about another new cold brew product, and it's one we never saw coming. Apothic Wines just announced it's introducing a cold brew coffee-infused red wine blend called Apothic Brew.
The Apothic Brew announcement explains that it was a cold brew lover who came up with the idea for this unexpected combination of drinks. A winemaker at the company is responsible for the creation. "Last year during the long hours of harvest, I joined the cold brew craze myself. Quickly, I realized that many of the characteristics in cold brew coffee and red wine naturally complement each other," Juergenson explained.
Shortly after the winemaker had her cold brew epiphany, the Apothic team started experimenting with different red wine blends. Eventually, they ended up making one that married red fruit notes with subtle mocha flavors. This blend became the Apothic Brew.
Though Apothic Brew features two separate flavors we love, we were a little skeptical of coffee-infused wine since we usually drink a glass of wine to unwind toward the end of the day. Turns out, though, we don't have to worry about it wiring us up. Apothic Wines' website says that each bottle of the new cold brew red blend contains less caffeine than a standard cup of decaf coffee.
Apothic Brew will officially hit store shelves in April, but keep in mind that it's a small-batch release, which means it might be hard to track down. If you do get your hands on a bottle, Apothic recommends enjoying it at room temperature, like most red wines, or slightly chilled, like a cup of cold brew.
