Like avocado toast, cold brew coffee has become a staple millennial obsession. As this point in the beverage's reign as a favorite summer coffee beverage, it only makes sense that cold brew-flavored food products would soon follow suit. We've already tasted our fair share of regular coffee-flavored goods, but recently there's been an emergence of its chilled and trendier cousin. This extension of the cold brew trend has now infiltrated our favorite foods, from chocolate bars to yogurt and (most fittingly) ice cream — just in time for warmer weather.
Companies like Tillamook, Trader Joe's, Ben & Jerry's, and even smaller boutique brands have thrown their cold-brewed caffeinated hats in the ring. But is there an actual difference in the taste between chilled versus regular coffee flavor? Because cold brew is steeped in cold water it boasts a smoother, less acidic, and fuller bodied flavor than regular coffee. It's hard to know if the nuance of cold brew versus regular coffee flavor actually comes across in a food mash-up or if consumers are drawn to these new products because of the trend. Cold brew fans will have to decide for themselves. Taste tests strongly encouraged. Scroll on to check them out.