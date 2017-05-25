Iced coffee can, technically, be consumed year-round and there are those ice-veined people who do it. But, for many of us, iced coffee is the essential drink of summer, even more so than rosé. After all, a nice glass of chilled wine is a good way to end the day, but teeth-shatteringly-cold coffee is the actual armor we need to get through it.
The only problem with iced coffee season? It gets expensive, especially if your local coffee shop sells cold-brew. Then it gets really expensive. In an attempt to avoid spending all my pocket money before 10 a.m., I decided to taste-test at-home iced coffee methods to see if I could find a suitable, less expensive substitute.