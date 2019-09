Last week, Diet Madison Avenue , the anonymous Instagram that has been chronicling #MeToo developments in advertising, briefly went dark on the same day that a small cadre of women in advertising posted an open letter railing against the group’s tactics. “Diet Madison Avenue is creating a culture of fear. Men are afraid of ending up on a public list accusing them of sexual harassment without explanation,” Karen McKibben, one of the signers, wrote in an op-ed for AdAge . “Women are afraid of being bullied by DMA for condemning the account and its practices.”