That’s why the twist of what Ruby, Annie, and Beth are smuggling seems so appropriate. While the women believe they will be picking up something glaringly dangerous like drugs — which is in line with a large chunk of society’s general attitude towards Mexico as a whole — it’s a package that seems totally innocuous: Christmas-themed wrapping paper. Yet, the cutesy object turns out to be far more sinister than anyone could have expected, in the same way a trip to Canada ends up being just as crime-friendly as one to Mexico supposedly is. Once the women take the “wrapping paper” to Rio’s warehouse, they realize the smuggled goods are actually counterfeit bills. The paper's true purpose is only revealed once you strip away the Santas and snowmen.