Story from Beauty

The Chip-Proof Nail Polish You'll Want To Wear All Spring

Samantha Sasso
Some might say that the worst kind of betrayal is one from a partner: He cheated, she lied, they ghosted. For me, the greatest dagger to the heart is when a brand-new manicure chips within the first 24 hours. (But I'm also single... )
Call me melodramatic, but shelling out for a few coats of polish that inevitably crack or crease no less than one day later puts me in a state of minor emotional anguish. And unlike visible bra straps or frayed jeans, this is the kind of stylistic imperfection I just can't get on board with — no matter how on-trend chipped nails may be. Thankfully, there is one new polish I've fallen for that might get me over my fear of an imperfect manicure. Enter: JINsoon's Fab.
Advertisement
It's part of editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi's latest collaboration with Korean artist Hyang-Sook Yun, Neo-Pop. The vibrant collection features four shades that sit somewhere between Easter egg pastels and an Andy Warhol exhibit, but Fab is the one that really speaks to me.
The multi-colored glitter polish looks cool whether you apply one coat or three, on top of your bare nails or a color, and it dries to a semi-matte finish that never reveals any chipping or smudges. I've gone weeks without stepping inside a salon, and the only thing you'd think of if you were to see my fingertips would be Pinterest-worthy confetti streamers. Sure, it's not technically the same as painting on a deep burgundy polish, but if it's dependability you're after, which I am — in matters of love and manicures — it just might be the one. And you have to admit: For the safe bet, it's pretty damn fun.
JINSoon Fab Nail Polish, $18, available March 2018 at Barney's New York.
Read these stories next:
The Spring Nail Art Trends You're About To See Everywhere
The Holiday Nail Polish Trend That We're Still Seeing In 2018
The Nail Trends Our Editors Will Be Wearing This Fall
Advertisement