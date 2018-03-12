The Chip-Proof Nail Polish You'll Want To Wear All Spring

The multi-colored glitter polish looks cool whether you apply one coat or three, on top of your bare nails or a color, and it dries to a semi-matte finish that never reveals any chipping or smudges. I've gone weeks without stepping inside a salon, and the only thing you'd think of if you were to see my fingertips would be Pinterest-worthy confetti streamers. Sure, it's not technically the same as painting on a deep burgundy polish, but if it's dependability you're after, which I am — in matters of love and manicures — it just might be the one. And you have to admit: For the safe bet, it's pretty damn fun.