This might all sound like a certain Master Of None episode you remember , and, well, it does. But, in the same way black-ish’s Very Special Episodes on race are meant to speak to its majority non-Black audience , grown-ish is being used to talk to its own millennial and Gen-Z fans. Tell me, how many high school sophomores do you believe enjoy watching the vaguely Italian cinema-inspired romantic travails of a 30-something-year-old indecisive man. The answer is likely none, but young people are watching grown-ish. So, this is exactly where they can learn about the pitfalls of The List.