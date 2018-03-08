So, Jazz, who prefers to date Black guys, decides to grab hold of her romantic destiny and make things happen. Sky finds her sister flirting with a cute white guy with the name Chad, of course it’s Chad, whose hobbies include watching Ozark and drinking summer ales. Has Jazz ever heard of summer ale? Nope, but maybe it’s time she tried one (“summer ale” is now the best euphemism for “white dude”). Sky is instantly annoyed her twin is jumping ship for someone she knows Jazz isn’t truly interested in. An unexpected argument erupts and Jazz tells her sister to kick rocks. As a college student, Jazz should be able to try out all the metaphorical microbrews and mango Cirocs her heart desires, and anything in between.