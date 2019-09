It was interesting to watch this moment unfold because so many people of color on the “market” have experienced it. Jovanna Jones calls it “dating while woke.” It’s basically the struggle of trying to balance and align your love life with your personal politics about race and equality. In moments when we experience micro-aggressions, we are constantly asking ourselves, “Should I say something?” Doing so might run the risk of coming off as too uptight when we really don't know the other person's intentions just yet. When totally unacceptable comments and behaviors arise, we try to strategize our exit, lest we end up in an argument or worse on what was supposed to be a fun night. For the infinite number of interactions that fall somewhere "in between" on the offensive spectrum, we struggle some more, lest we not get laid.