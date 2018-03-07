Russell Crowe Proves Celebrity Divorce Auctions Are A Real Thing

Catalogue online next Tuesday . Auction via Sotheby’s Australia . April 7th, 6pm. Carriage Works, Sydney. Register to bid in the room , on the phone, or online. Auction will be streamed. Private viewing & dinner raising money for ACMF April 4th by Sotheby’s invitation.

A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:28pm PST