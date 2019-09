Russell Crowe Proves Celebrity Divorce Auctions Are A Real Thing

"We've been separated over five years now, our divorce should be finalized around the time of the auction," Crowe told The Daily Telegraph, according to Vanity Fair . "Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it's easy for us to work together on something like this. I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future. On the practical side, this collection probably equates to three rooms full of things I'll no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune, and insure."