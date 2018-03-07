Russell Crowe Proves Celebrity Divorce Auctions Are A Real Thing

Russell Crowe is ready to dump his baggage, literally.
The actor will say goodbye to millions of dollars worth of personal belongings — including watches, costumes, art, instruments, and motorcycles — in a Sotheby's Australia auction, titled "The Art of Divorce" on 7th April. According to Page Six, the lavish event is part of the final chapter in Crowe's divorce from wife Danielle Spencer. The two reportedly separated five years ago, following nine years of marriage, and have been co-parenting ever since.
If all of this sounds a bit extreme, just wait until you learn about the prices on just some of the 227 items listed on Sotheby's. The high-end auction company estimates that a pair of maroon Dr. Martens boots worn by Crowe in the 1992 film Romper Stomper are valued between $10,000-$15,000, while the violin he played in Master and Commander is worth between $110,000-$140,000. If film memorabilia isn't quite your thing, Crowe's also ridding himself of a number of guitars valued between $300-$100,000 and paintings worth up to $250,000.
And, we thought it was a pain to dump our ex's old shirts off at Goodwill. Yeesh.
Luckily for Crowe, the desire to clean house is more about moving forward and less about holding a grudge.
"We've been separated over five years now, our divorce should be finalised around the time of the auction," Crowe told The Daily Telegraph, according to Vanity Fair. "Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it's easy for us to work together on something like this. I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future. On the practical side, this collection probably equates to three rooms full of things I'll no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune, and insure."
Crowe tweeted that a private viewing and dinner will be held on 4th April, with proceeds going to The Australian Children's Music Foundation.
Though uncommon, public celebrity divorce auctions do happen. In 2016, Johnny Depp auctioned off eight paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat though Christie's prior to his divorce from actress Amber Heard. Page Six reported at the time that he made $11.5 million from the sale.
So, the next time a celeb talks about shopping at Tesco's, remember: No matter how much you want to believe it, celebs are not just like the rest of us.
