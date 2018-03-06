What To Know About Suprize, An App That’s Giving Out Amazing Free Stuff

When you open the app, you'll see a countdown to the time of the next prize drop (there are three to seven free product drops every day). If you want a hint about the upcoming giveaway, you can watch a short, 30-second ad to get one. But you don't need to: When you get close to the time of the giveaway, the app will reveal what the product is in a fun, onscreen video. To actually win, you'll need to be on the app as soon as the clock runs down, and a helpful push notification lets you know when it's close. The "game" contenders play to win is simple: Find the "wrong" emoji in a grid of "right" emoji. It's the millennial version of "which of these things is not like the other." You'll know if you won as soon as the 60-second game ends (the fastest times win), when you'll be taken to a new screen to enter your address so you can get your prize in the mail.