Everything We Know About Daniel Kaluuya's Girlfriend Amandla Crichlow

Daniel Kaluuya played a vital role in exposing the dangers of liberal racism and white women’s role in it when he starred in 2016’s Get Out. His character, Chris, was in a relationship with a white woman (Alison Williams) that went south pretty quickly after they went to visit her family. As such, the real life romances of Kaluuya get a little more attention from fans. He just showed up to the 90th Annual Academy Awards with his girlfriend, Amandla Crichlow. And even though we don’t know a ton about her — her Instagram account is sadly private — I think it’s pretty safe to say that she will not land him in the “sunken place.”
Crichlow and Kaluuya were first spotted together at this year’s Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. She stunned in a black gown with a crown of blonde faux locs. She’s both stylish and beautiful but also has some acting chops. She appeared in several television shows and short films during the early 2000s. And she’s not the only one in her family to do so. Her sister is Lenora Crichlow, who has over 26 acting credits on her IMDb, played one part that might actually explain how Kaluuya and his boo met. Lenora was the main character in Black Mirror’s “White Bear” — the one where the woman wakes up with no memories and is being hunted by… everyone. Before Kaluuya had his big break with Get Out, he also starred in an episode of Black Mirror. I wonder what the chances are that he could have met his lover through connections made from the Netflix original series?
According to Bustle, the Crichlow siblings are daughters to the late Black activist Frank Crichlow. Meeting the family is going to go much better for Kaluuya than it did for his character.
