Everything We Know About Daniel Kaluuya's Girlfriend Amandla Crichlow

Crichlow and Kaluuya were first spotted together at, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. She stunned in a black gown with a crown of blonde faux locs. She’s both stylish and beautiful but also has some acting chops. She appeared in several television shows and short films during the early 2000s. And she’s not the only one in her family to do so. Her sister is Lenora Crichlow, who has over 26 acting credits, played one part that might actually explain how Kaluuya and his boo met. Lenora was the main character in Black Mirror’s “White Bear” — the one where the woman wakes up with no memories and is being hunted by… everyone. Before Kaluuya had his big break with Get Out, he also starred in an episode of Black Mirror. I wonder what the chances are that he could have met his lover through connections made from the Netflix original series?