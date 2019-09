Was Andrew Cunanan A Member Of This Secret Gay Fraternity?

As for Gamma Mu today? The society’s charitable arm has a public-facing website. “The Gamma Mu Foundation awards grants and scholarships to the LGBT community with a focus on rural and other underserved populations in the U.S.,”. Gamma Mu is less secretive than it had been in 1997, likely because American society is not as stiflingly homophobic as it once was. Whether through Jeff Trail's experience in the army or Cunanan's secretive social circle, American Crime Story: Versace consistently shows the lengths that gay men had to go to compartmentalize their identity during this era.