Why Jeff Trail Was So Much More Than Andrew Cunanan's First Victim

To Trail, banning gays from the military made little sense from a national security perspective, as well as from a personal one. "Gays are here in the military. We perform our jobs and we do it well," he said. "You're going to weaken our national defense if you remove gays from the military. You're never going to do it 100% – it's just whether or not you're going to continue to hunt us and force us to fear."