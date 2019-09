Why Jeff Trail Was So Much More Than Andrew Cunanan's First Victim

People like Trail helped raise awareness about the actual experience of gay and lesbian servicemembers, and pave the way to the repeal of damaging policies . "He chose to speak to us because he thought it was the right thing to do," said Shlesinger, who interviewed Trail. "He did the interview in silhouette but he was still taking a tremendous risk with his career. He had absolutely nothing to gain by doing the interview. Yet he took the risk and spoke out."