Since this season of American Crime Story is told in reverse chronological order, the specifics of characters' timelines can be difficult to keep track of. But for a few minutes on this episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, some major characters converge in one place: Andrew Cunanan’s 26th birthday party. With a stunning Pacific coast backdrop, Cunanan (Darren Criss) poses for a photo with Lee Miglin (Mike Farrell), David Madson (Cody Fern), and Jeff Trail (Finn Wittrock) — three current friends, and future victims. Given the format of the show, the effect of this single photograph is devastating. We know what’s coming for the individuals in this photo . We’ve seen it.