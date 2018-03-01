Eventually, Cunanan convinced Blachford to relocate to La Jolla. Cunanan even picked out a house on Mount Soledad for Blachford to purchase (Cunanan's friend, Lincoln Aston, lived there before he was murdered — in the house). The extravagant purchase made Cunanan’s friends suspicious of the nature of his relationship with Blachford. There's a discrepancy as to whether Cunanan and Blanchford had a sexual relationship. One of Cunanan’s friends, Shane O’Brien, remembers seeing Blachford and Cunanan’s bedroom. They slept in adjoining twin beds. Though Cunanan denied having sex with Blachford, another friend, Robbins Thompson, told Orth he believed they were sexually intimate.