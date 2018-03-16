20 SXSW Movies Directed By Women To Put On Your Radar

Between the dates of March 9 and March 18, Austin, Texas is officially where it's at. The South by Southwest Festival is a convergence of the music, tech, and film industries. It's where the greatest creative minds in the country go to view each other's work, network, and collaborate on future projects. Attending SXSW in any capacity is, essentially, career goals.
The film festival is but a sliver of the action at South by Southwest. But it's the sliver you have the highest chance of experiencing — after all, even if you can't attend the intimate networking parties in Austin, you can definitely go to the movies.
This year's festival line-up is jam-packed with exciting projects directed and written by women, across all of the festival's categories. Some highlights include a revenge thriller starring Olivia Wilde, and an avant-garde sci-fi movie led by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Keep reading to learn all about the movies you'll want to see ASAP.