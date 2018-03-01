The Black Sweater Staple Your Closet Needs

We’re currently experiencing some very temperamental weather in New York — just last week it was 75 degrees one day and 45 degrees the next. I have no problem with unseasonably warm winter, but getting dressed in the morning with a potential 30 degree variance can be tricky. Plus, indoor office temps are often impossible to predict — it can be ridiculously hot inside the office even when it’s freezing outside.
Though dressing for several climates at once isn’t easy, it helps if you have versatile and layerable pieces in your closet. There are standard items that hold me down from year to year, like a good jean jacket and a classic white tee, but I've recently discovered another seasonal transition piece I can't live without: the Ziggy One Shoulder top from Project Social T.
Project Social T is an LA-based line of basics that range from simple T-shirts to cute graphic sweaters, which they refer to as "elevated essentials." I’d wear the majority of their collection, but my current favorite is this super-soft, black one-sleeve sweater because it's comfortable and has the perfect balance of slouch and structure. And if the one-sleeve isn't the perfect answer to this crazy weather, I don't know what is.
The asymmetry of this piece instantly elevates anything I wear it with, which is perfect if you're into low-maintenance fashion. I can also dress it up with a short skirt and a necklace, or pair it with leggings for a casual vibe — it works with the majority of bottoms in my closet, which is a small miracle. Black is also nearly impossible to stain, an added bonus considering I spill on almost all of my white or light-colored clothing.
This sweater, just like the weather, hasn’t totally made up its mind. And while I don’t like to be non-committal in my everyday life, this item is perfect for the moody months that lead winter into spring.
