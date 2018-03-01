The Black Sweater Staple Your Closet Needs

The asymmetry of this piece instantly elevates anything I wear it with, which is perfect if you're into low-maintenance fashion. I can also dress it up with a short skirt and a necklace, or pair it with leggings for a casual vibe — it works with the majority of bottoms in my closet, which is a small miracle. Black is also nearly impossible to stain, an added bonus considering I spill on almost all of my white or light-colored clothing.